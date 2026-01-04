‘Don’t get angry at the Limassol Avenue traffic jam; don’t curse the neighbour’s dogs; swim in the Med every morning!’



This weekend will see Cyprus’ yearly cold plunge.

Not just for our island’s cross divers, but for everyone who’s dreading going back to the office!

In religious terms, it’s a time of revelation. But for most of us, it simply heralds holiday’s end. And the start of a new year, new you.

Ugh! The pressure! It’s all a bit much – especially given that many of us will have made New Year resolutions…

By now, most of us are totally sick of our promises. Our pledges to do better, be better, fix ourselves. Eat this. Stop that. Don’t get angry at the Limassol Avenue traffic jam; don’t curse the neighbour’s dogs; swim in the Med every morning!

According to the research, the top New Year’s resolutions relate to exercise, losing weight, and spending less. And yet, two-thirds of us actually see them not as goals, but as pressure: turning January into a test.

Another melomakarono? Why yes please! And boom – we’ve failed again.

But that’s okay. In fact, it’s actually healthy…

Failing at New Year’s resolutions is so common it’s practically built into the calendar. There’s even an unofficial moment of surrender: some mark January 17 as ‘Ditch Your New Year’s Resolutions Day’, while others point to the second Friday of January, bleakly dubbed ‘Quitter’s Day’.

The numbers back it up. A large Forbes Health survey found that the average resolution lasts just under four months.

Only a tiny minority stick with their goals beyond January, while most quietly fall away after a few weeks – not because people lack motivation, but because the way resolutions are framed simply isn’t built to last. They ask too much, too fast – and at a time of year when energy is low and pressure is already high.

So here’s the good news! Psychological research suggests giving up on your New year’s resolutions is NOT a failure – it’s actually healthy. Apparently those rigid, all-or-nothing goals tend to increase stress, self-criticism, and avoidance when life inevitably gets in the way. When people ‘break’ a resolution, they’re more likely to abandon change altogether than adapt it gently.

Real change doesn’t come from pressure or willpower, but from self-compassion and flexibility. From focusing on direction rather than resolution – what supports you, what feels manageable, what fits your life right now – leads to better mental health outcomes than setting fixed targets tied to identity or self-control.

In short, if you want to feel better this January, just let go! Be kind to yourself. If you want to change, do it slowly. And forgive yourself any and every lapse.

So here it is. Cyprus, this is YOUR Epiphany: forget your New year’s resolutions. You don’t need to become someone new overnight – you’re totally fine as you are. The science says so!