A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a power tool, the police said on Sunday.

The tool had been stolen on Friday, with the police’s investigation leading them to the man.

His home was searched on Saturday, with officers finding “a number” of watches and “various” power tools, including the tool which had been stolen on Friday.

Officers also found two trailers, which the police found had also been stolen.

According to the police, the man was unable to “provide a satisfactory explanation” regarding how he came into possession of the items and was as such arrested at around noon on Saturday.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.