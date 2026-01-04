How a shelter rescue saw 24 countries – and counting

It’s not often you meet a dog who has seen more of the world than the average person, but Oli is no ordinary dog.

A compact, good-natured mix of toy poodle, Nordic Spitz and Braque Français Pyrénées, Oli is a former shelter dog who now boasts 24 countries on her CV.

Oli’s life did not start on the road. Before the passports and long drives, there was a shelter and a series of short-lived attempts at rehoming. She had been fostered twice, then adopted by a Cypriot family, only to be returned within a week.

“They said she shed too much hair, that she left hair on the sofa,” said Edward Stanley Cary, her adoptive dad.

Another adoption soon followed, but it too was short-lived, after the adopter realised they were allergic to dogs. Oli was returned to the shelter once again.

“And so, we were the third roll of the dice.”

Edward, Irish-born but raised in Cyprus since the age of six, calls Limassol home, while his wife, Martina, is Czech. The couple, both aged 45, split their time between Limassol and the Czech Republic.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, the couple decided to foster a dog. The first was Andy, a nervous animal who spent most of his time hiding under tables and avoiding people. Martina suggested bringing in a second, more outgoing dog, hoping Andy might gain confidence by watching him. That dog was Oli.

“The first day she came to us, she immediately ran into our bedroom, jumped on the bed and basically said, ‘Hello guys, I love you’.”

After lockdowns eased and Andy was rehomed to a family in the UK, the couple felt Oli truly belonged with them.

Edward put it simply: “We fell in love with her.”

That decision required some adjustment. Edward and Martina were frequent travellers, particularly for work, and long trips were part of their routine.

Unfortunately, two-month trips to Latin America were no longer an option.

“We thought to ourselves: we can’t just leave the dog for two months […] That’s not fair on Oli,” Edward said.

Longer journeys were cut down to around three weeks, with Oli staying with trusted pet sitters or family friends.

Then came a different idea: “Why don’t we just travel more of Europe? We haven’t really travelled much of our own back door.”

Oli in the snow on the Swiss Alps

Oli’s first trip came in June 2023, when the couple travelled to the Czech Republic. At 12 kilos, she had to fly in the hold, but with her paperwork in order, vaccinations up to date, and one of Edward’s shirts in the kennel to provide a bit of comfort, everything went smoothly.

From there, the journeys multiplied, though no longer by plane.

To spare Oli the anxiety, most travel is by car, with a bed set up for her in the back seat.

“We have a freezer in the back,” Edward explained, admitting “I originally bought it for 12 bottles of wine, but sadly now it’s for the dog’s food.”

Between June and August 2023, Oli visited the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Italy.

In 2024 came France, Spain, Portugal and Andorra.

In spring 2025, the list expanded dramatically: Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia, Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland.

Italy, in particular, holds a special place.

“That trip was actually for our wedding,” Edward recalls. “We went to Italy to get married, and then we thought, ‘OK, let’s continue and travel to Sicily for a little honeymoon.’ And the dog came with us.”

Soon the trips started piling up.

“I started just noting down where our little Cypriot shelter dog has been,” Edward said. “She’s now travelled through 24 countries. By the end of next year, it will be 32.”

Just as avid travellers have rules for what counts as a visit, Edward, Martina and Oli have theirs. A country only earns the honour of making Oli’s list if she takes a walk and “marks” her territory… after which, of course, it’s promptly cleaned up. Ethical marking, they call it.

A list of the countries taken by Oli in Black

With all the travelling Oli has done so far, and more still to come, Edward is confident she holds a record as the most travelled Cypriot shelter dog.

Sure, other pet owners take their dogs on trips, and maybe there’s an influencer or two doing the same, but by Edward’s calculations, Oli comes out on top. And in the absence of any official record, it seems only fair to acknowledge her title.

Alas, the important thing isn’t the crown. It’s that Oli is with her family, happy, safe, and enjoying life.

It took a few attempts, third time’s the charm, and she was lucky enough to be adopted from the shelter and given the life she truly deserves.

Adoption can be amazing, but prospective pet owners shouldn’t forget the realities. Adopting a pet can mean shedding, mess, border controls, and quite possibly, converting your wine fridge into a pet snack station.