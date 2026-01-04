A 62-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly setting his own car on fire, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the car was set on fire in a village in the Paphos district at around 8pm on Sunday.

The fire was extinguished by one of the man’s neighbours before the fire brigade arrived on the scene, but the car is said to have suffered “extensive damage”.

Investigations led the police to believe that the car was set on fire by its owner, who was then arrested.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.