Italian paleontologists have uncovered thousands of dinosaur footprints on a near-vertical rock face more than 2,000 metres above sea level in the Stelvio National Park, a discovery they say is among the world’s richest sites for the Triassic period.

The tracks, some up to 40 cm wide and showing claw marks, stretch for about five kilometres in the high-altitude glacial Valle di Fraele near Bormio, one of the venues for the 2026 Winter Olympics in the northern region of Lombardy.

“This is one of the largest and oldest footprint sites in Italy, and among the most spectacular I’ve seen in 35 years,” said Cristiano Dal Sasso, paleontologist at Milan’s Natural History Museum in a press conference on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Lombardy Region.

Experts believe the prints were left by herds of long-necked herbivores, likely plateosaurs, more than 200 million years ago when the area was a warm lagoon, ideal for dinosaurs to roam along beaches, leaving tracks in the mud near the water.

“The footprints were impressed when the sediments were still soft, on the wide tidal flats that surrounded the Tethys Ocean,” said Fabio Massimo Petti, ichnologist at MUSE museum of Trento, attending the same conference.

“The muds, now turned to rock, have allowed the preservation of remarkable anatomical details of the feet, such as impressions of the toes and even the claws,” Petti added.

As the African plate gradually moved north, closing and drying up the Tethys Ocean, sedimentary rocks that formed the seabed were folded, creating the Alps.

The fossilised dinosaur footprints shifted from a horizontal position to the vertical one on a mountain slope spotted by a wildlife photographer in September while chasing deer and bearded vultures, experts said.

“The natural sciences deliver to the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games an unexpected and precious gift from remote eras,” Giovanni Malagò, President of the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee told journalists.

The area cannot be reached by trails, so drones and remote sensing technologies will have to be used to study it.