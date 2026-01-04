Sunday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island, though this will be tempered by some cloud cover.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 17 degrees Celsius inland, 19 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, cloud cover is expected to increase, with temperatures set to drop to five degrees Celsius inland, nine degrees Celsius on the coast, and a chilly two degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The week will then begin with mostly clear skies, with partial cloud cover at times, and rising temperatures over the coming days.