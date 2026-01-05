Rising Cypriot singer and songwriter Jacqueline Dzaghigian has released her new single, “Butterflies”, a playful Afropop track that captures the excitement and vulnerability of first love. With her distinctive voice and artistic creativity, Jacqueline transforms a universal emotion into an engaging musical and visual experience. The release is accompanied by a creative, cinematic music video set on a sun-drenched beach, featuring in particular two butterflies that symbolise the beginning of a meaningful emotional connection.

In this way, the artist is marking the first step in her international career, positioning her as an emerging Cypriot talent on the global music stage.

At a time when much of contemporary pop shies away from emotional openness and individuals are consumed by distractions, “Butterflies” embraces vulnerability and joy with confidence. By centring the song around an emotion many experience, but rarely articulate, Jacqueline invites listeners to reconnect with the excitement and sincerity of falling in love again. The song’s core message of emotional presence encourages listeners to shut out distractions, live fully in the moment and allow their feelings to exist without fear. The result is a release that transforms a fleeting emotion into a shared, expressive experience.

“With my music, I want to create a space where people can step into the feelings of love and excitement through an immersive experience, rather than just a story,” says Jacqueline. “My song is a way to give emotions a voice, to experience them fully and let them linger in the atmosphere of the music, rather than leaving them unspoken,” she adds. “Close your phone, turn the world off, and feel the butterflies. This is your song to relax and fall in love with life again.”

Building on her breakthrough on The Voice of Greece, where she was part of Christos Mastoras’ team, Jacqueline is now evolving her musical career further. Reflecting on her time on the show, Mastoras praised her, saying: “Jacqueline is a genuine singer; she truly has innate talent.” The release of “Butterflies” demonstrates her commitment to sharing Cypriot talent with the world, while creating music that resonates emotionally with listeners everywhere.

“Butterflies” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Media contact: [email protected]