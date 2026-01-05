It seems that this tiny Mediterranean island has become a hit destination with globe-trotting comedians and performers as more and more arrange shows in Cyprus. We’re not complaining, simply glad to report on a more diverse range of events coming this way in 2026.

Sooshi Mango, an internet comic trio that often satirises family relationships and traditions around the world, is coming to Limassol for their first-ever show on the island. The date is set for June 2 at Monte Caputo, where the three performers will present a fully-English-language show.

“Cyprus, get ready! The record-breaking Aussie comedy sensation has arrived,” say organisers. What started out as three friends making funny videos from their cars, has turned out into sold-out shows. Brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri and lifelong friend Andrew Manfre have found fame with their characters and are now embarking on a North America and Europe tour.

“We started Sooshi Mango making videos in our cars about our parents and grandparents,” they say. “Now we get to share those stories all over the world. We can’t wait to bring Home Made to North America and Europe.”

Their story began nine years ago when they started filming relatable ethnic-family sketches in their cars. Their sketches went viral and today they are one of Australia’s most dominant comedy success stories. The trio is the only comedy act in history to sell out Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne) three times in a row and Qudos Bank Arena (Sydney) twice consecutively.

They are winners of the AACTA Award for Favourite Digital Comedy Creator and starred alongside Nick Giannopoulos and Vince Colosimo in Wog Boys Forever. Their 2022 Off the Boat Tour sold more than 125,000 tickets across Australia before expanding into a breakout international success – selling out shows in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Boston and London.

With over one billion video views, and a global community of more than eight million followers, Sooshi Mango’s reach extends far beyond the stage. Their Home Made tour launched in 2024, adding additional shows due to popular demand. In a couple of months, they will bring their comic family situations, relationships and cooking shenanigans to Limassol for a single show in Cyprus.

Sooshi Mango – Home Made Tour

Australian comedy sensation trio for the first time in Cyprus. June 2. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 7.30pm. In English. Tickets on More.com