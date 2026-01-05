Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index rose in October 2025, highlighting continued growth across most industrial sectors and reflecting stronger manufacturing and export activity.

According to the state statistical service (Cystat), the index reached 148.1 units in October 2025, with 2021 serving as the base year set at 100 units, recording an annual increase of 6.9 per cent compared with October 2024.

For the period from January to October 2025, the Industrial Turnover Index increased by 4.6 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

In manufacturing, the index rose to 150.3 units in October, marking a 9.5 per cent increase on an annual basis and confirming the sector as the main driver of overall growth.

Positive annual changes were also recorded in water supply and materials recovery, which increased by 8.4 per cent, and in mining and quarrying, where turnover rose by 6.8 per cent.

By contrast, turnover in the electricity supply sector declined by 5.8 per cent compared with October 2024.

Within mining and quarrying, the index stood at 178.4 units, with turnover rising by 10.9 per cent in the January to October period compared with the same months of 2024.

Manufacturing recorded a cumulative increase of 7.9 per cent over the first ten months of 2025, reflecting broad-based growth across several industrial activities.

The manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products reached 137.0 units in October, increasing by 4.2 per cent year on year and by 4.3 per cent over the January to October period.

The manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products declined slightly to 120.3 units, with turnover falling by 0.7 per cent annually and by 3.2 per cent over the first ten months of the year.

Strong growth was recorded in the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, where the index rose to 163.5 units, reflecting annual growth of 18.5 per cent and an increase of 18.2 per cent for the January to October period.

The manufacture of paper and paper products and printing fell to 109.0 units, with turnover declining by 4.8 per cent year on year and by 4.5 per cent on a cumulative basis.

The manufacture of refined petroleum products, chemicals, pharmaceutical products and preparations reached 150.1 units, recording an annual increase of 4.4 per cent and a 1.9 per cent rise over the first ten months of 2025.

In the manufacture of rubber and plastic products, the index climbed to 141.9 units, reflecting annual growth of 7.6 per cent and a cumulative increase of 7.3 per cent.

The manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products rose to 175.7 units, with turnover increasing by 14.6 per cent in October and by 12.3 per cent over the January to October period.

The strongest annual increase within manufacturing was recorded in the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, where the index reached 187.2 units, rising by 23.7 per cent year on year and by 18.7 per cent cumulatively.

Turnover in the manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment climbed to 120.3 units, recording a sharp annual increase of 36.5 per cent and a 20.2 per cent rise for the first ten months of the year.

The manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment reached 162.0 units, reflecting an annual increase of 19.5 per cent, while cumulative growth stood at 1.5 per cent.

Furniture manufacturing, along with other manufacturing and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, recorded an index of 145.1 units, with turnover rising by 1.0 per cent in October and by 10.1 per cent over the January to October period.

The electricity supply sector recorded an index of 134.1 units, with turnover declining by 8.5 per cent cumulatively over the first ten months of 2025.

Water supply and materials recovery reached 150.4 units, with cumulative turnover decreasing slightly by 0.3 per cent despite strong annual growth in October.

Within this category, water collection, treatment and supply recorded an index of 167.9 units, with marginal declines of 0.1 per cent year on year and 0.8 per cent cumulatively.

Materials recovery stood at 130.5 units, recording a strong annual increase of 23.5 per cent and a cumulative rise of 0.4 per cent.

The general industrial index showed that turnover in the local market rose to 152.3 units, reflecting annual growth of 6.1 per cent and cumulative growth of 4.4 per cent.

The export market index reached 125.9 units, recording a stronger annual increase of 11.2 per cent and a cumulative rise of 5.2 per cent.

According to the statistical service, the Industrial Turnover Index reflects monthly changes in turnover across mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, water supply and materials recovery.

The index uses 2021 as the base year, meaning that a value of 100 represents the average monthly turnover of that year, while higher or lower values indicate proportional changes in turnover.

Data are collected through telephone enquiries, e-mail surveys and administrative sources, covering enterprises with turnover of at least €2,000,000 or with 20 or more employees, alongside a sample of smaller firms.