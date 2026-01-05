The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a formal circular to all regulated entities in Cyprus requiring the immediate submission of specific information to facilitate the implementation of new European Union anti-money laundering regulations.

“The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, or CySEC, wishes to remind the Regulated Entities that Regulation (EU) 2024/1620 of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 31, 2024, which established the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, entered into force in June 2024 and has been applicable since July 2025,” the commission said.

Under the provisions for the direct supervision of selected obliged entities, the new authority, known as AMLA, will work with national supervisors to conduct periodic assessments of credit and financial institutions operating in at least six Member States.

These assessments apply regardless of whether the financial activities are conducted through physical infrastructure on a specific territory or performed remotely via the freedom to provide services.

To facilitate this complex exercise, CySEC has informed regulated entities of the release of a new document, referred to simply as the Form, which can be found in the circular’s appendix.

The form must be completed and successfully submitted to the commission by all entities that were authorised by December 31, 2024, including those firms that have not yet made use of their authorisation.

Compliance officers must ensure the data is successfully submitted via email to the address [email protected] by January 9, 2026, at the latest.

The commission emphasises the importance of strict adherence to the aforementioned deadline to ensure that Cyprus remains in compliance with broader European reporting timelines.

It is further noted that CySEC will not issue any reminders to regulated entities that fail to comply promptly and duly with this requirement, placing the burden of responsibility firmly on the firms themselves.

Regarding the technical specifications, the regulator has stipulated that entities must name their Excel files using a specific convention consisting of the TRS credentials username followed by the date 20241231 and the suffix AMLA.

The form will be available only in the English language and all reporting data must be submitted in euros, rounded to the nearest unit.

Comprehensive instructions on how to complete the fields are included in a specific worksheet within the file to assist firms in providing accurate data.

The regulator has also established a window for technical support, stating that the regulated entities can submit any queries that they have for this circular and the appendices attached between December 30, 2025, and January 8, 2026.

Should you have any queries on the completion of form, please submit them only in writing, any day PRIOR to January 8, 2026, by sending an email to the designated risk statistics address, the commission added.

The scope of this order is broad, covering Cyprus Investment Firms, UCITS management companies, Alternative Investment Fund Managers, and Crypto-Asset Services Providers, among many others.

Even Small AIFMs, Sub-threshold AIFMs, and Alternative Investment Funds with a limited number of persons are required to comply with the directive to ensure total market transparency.

This move marks a significant step in the European Union’s efforts to centralise the oversight of financial crimes through the AMLA Regulation and its integrated supervisory framework.