Focus must be on visitors leaving satisfied, says Koumis

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis on Monday said that early signs for 2026 tourism bookings were extremely encouraging, stressing that the key challenge was ensuring visitors leave Cyprus satisfied.

The deputy minister visited Ayia Napa to meet representatives of the Famagusta district, in order to discuss challenges and analyse actions related to the area’s tourism sector.

“We are here as part of another emblematic government action aimed at upgrading the tourism destinations of our country,” Koumis said after the meeting.

“We had the opportunity today, in the presence of both mayors and representatives of all tourism bodies, to examine everything that characterises the two destinations that have starred for years in the country’s tourism scene, namely Ayia Napa and Protaras,” Koumis said.

“We also had the opportunity to examine the advantages and disadvantages that characterise these destinations, as well as the individual threats that have been emerging for several months, such as climate change,” he added.

“Our responsibility as the deputy ministry is to coordinate better both with local authorities, which play a huge role in shaping destinations, and with the industry more broadly in order to upgrade the tourism product,” he explained.

“We discussed many issues and my personal remarks exceed 30 topics,” Koumis continued.

He stated that “tourism was a highly dynamic sector where issues moved at dizzying speed, new trends emerged every year and new problems and threats appeared, requiring timely measures to remain internationally competitive”.

“I think we have managed this to a very good degree in recent years,” the minister said.

“The bar remains high for 2026 and the first messages regarding bookings are already extremely encouraging for 2026,” Koumis said..

He further stated that “the big challenge was ensuring that all visitors coming to Cyprus left satisfied“.

“What I want to underline after today’s meeting is that both local authorities have carried out significant projects in recent years and have upgraded their destinations,” he said.

“We have seen green planting, projects that connect destinations with their history, the placement of sculptures and new landmarks, and we want all this to continue while we are here to coordinate even better with those responsible for individual tourism destinations,” Koumis added.

“We discussed the results and were briefed on 2025, and we also analysed some of the issues and problems we face in order to provide even more upgraded services,” Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettou said.

“There was also reference to expectations and prospects for 2026, and we all know that tourism is a key pillar of the Cypriot economy which we must protect, upgrade and support by offering the best services, both as municipal authorities and as the business community, so that the recovery and upward trajectory of tourism can continue,” he added.

“We addressed infrastructure projects, oversight procedures, and the efficiency of local authorities impacting business and tourism, while focusing on how to prevent situations that could tarnish our destination’s reputation,” Zannettou said in response to a journalist’s question.

“We want to have the prospect of attracting repeat and quality tourists from all age groups,” the Ayia Napa mayor said.

“We had the best tourism season we have ever had in our municipality and across the entire district,” Paralimni Deryneia mayor George Nicolettos said.

“We invested time and money and invested heavily in alternative forms of tourism, which is what we are examining, and we also discussed extending the tourism season, putting everything on the table in what was a very good and constructive meeting,” he added.