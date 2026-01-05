Eurobank has successfully acquired 1,447,993 of its own shares on the Athens Stock Exchange at a total cost of €5,061,780.07 as part of its ongoing strategic buyback programme designed to manage its share capital.

Specifically, Eurobank on Monday issued an announcement following its previous notification on December 12, 2025, regarding the commencement of the share buyback programme.

This specific initiative was authorised by the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of the bank’s Shareholders held on October 22, 2025, in accordance with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

The current activity follows the corresponding programme of Eurobank Ergasias, known as Eurobank Holdings, which was established by a decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2025.

Following a further decision by the board of directors on October 22, 2025, the bank informed the public that it acquired a total of 1,447,993 treasury shares between December 29, 2025, and January 2, 2026.

These shares were purchased at an average price of €3.4957 per share, representing a significant investment for the financial institution during the holiday period.

The bank now holds a total of 3,890,938 treasury shares following the completion of these latest transactions on the market.

This announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, according to the formal statement.