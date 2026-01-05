Greek banks are preparing to present their updated strategies and business plans to the international investment community in London in March, as they enter a more expansionary phase following the publication of their 2025 financial results.

According to Greek business outlet Newmoney, the presentations will take place against the backdrop of the 22nd Morgan Stanley Financials Conference, which will be held in London from March 17 to March 19.

The conference is expected to mark a substantive international showcase for Greek banks, coming immediately after the release of their 2025 results and signalling a shift towards more outward-looking and growth-oriented strategies.

The announcement of the 2025 financial results is expected between late February and early March, with market estimates pointing to positive revisions across a range of key financial metrics.

Improved international activity and a more supportive macroeconomic environment are creating conditions for further gains in profitability and efficiency across the sector.

A key factor shaping the revised business plans is the expectation that there will be no further interest rate cuts, with rates forecast to remain at current levels at least until the first quarter of 2026.

This outlook is supporting net interest income and allowing banks to plan with greater visibility for the period ahead.

As a result, credit expansion is expected to remain strong in 2026, with banks placing particular emphasis on maximising loan disbursements and the absorption of funds from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

Market sources indicate that the changes to banks’ operational planning will have a clearly expansionary character.

The strategic focus will include sustainable growth, international expansion through partnerships or acquisitions, digital transformation, and the creation of long-term value.

This market “scanning” extends across Greece, Cyprus, the Middle East and Europe, targeting opportunities that could enhance geographic revenue diversification by leveraging the sector’s strong capital adequacy.

At the same time, it is considered almost certain that all systemic banks will organise investor days, with Alpha Bank already moving in this direction, potentially as early as June.

The timing is seen as critical, as the upgrade of the FTSE indices will take effect on September 21, 2026, completing a shift in the investor base of listed companies, particularly banks.

Within this broader framework, banks are also aiming to deliver strong dividends to shareholders, reinforcing their transition into a more mature and stable phase.

All of these plans, including associated costs and expected benefits, will be discussed with supervisory authorities during a period when geopolitical risks remain elevated.

This is despite robust share price returns, which on average exceed 80 per cent on an annual basis.