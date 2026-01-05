The recent increase in hospital admissions of patients suffering from influenza type A is a seasonal phenomenon and not a cause for concern, Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said on Monday.

“There has been an increase in admissions related to influenza A in public hospitals, but it is within the expected range for this time of year,” he said.

He added that this is a tendency that can be observed every year in the period from January to April, emphasising that the healthcare system is adequately equipped to handle the rise in cases.

“We are ready to deal with any increase both in the accident and emergency departments and in hospitalisation in wards,” he said.

Charilaou also noted that the higher number of patients attending A&E departments during the holiday period was partly due to private personal doctors and specialists being on leave, requiring public hospitals to cover the shortfall.

“The rapid clinics continued operating throughout this period, ensuring that non-urgent cases were examined without delay and that patients left satisfied,” he added.