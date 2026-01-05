Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis has called for a shift toward year-round sustainability, arguing that the future of Cypriot tourism depends on local gastronomy and the untapped value of the island’s mountainous regions.

Speaking to Politis, Koumis said particular importance has been placed on mountainous Cyprus and the countryside, alongside initiatives aimed at highlighting authenticity.

“We have given particular importance to mountainous Cyprus and the countryside, highlighting the value of authenticity,” he said, pointing to recent agreements for the creation of a digital guide, as well as efforts to record the history of Cypriot tourism.

Those initiatives, he explained, are closely linked to a broader effort to disseminate knowledge about the destination and strengthen its identity.

“Our vision cannot be other than the transformation of our country into a year-round sustainable destination,” Koumis said, adding that Cyprus must be distinguished by high-quality services and a strong local flavour.

“Investing in authenticity and sustainability is the only way,” he added.

On regulation, Koumis said the tourism sector is subject to controls that are stricter than in many other countries, stressing that businesses should not be left entirely to market forces.

“These businesses should not be left to the whims of the market alone,” he said, noting that inspections are carried out within a specific and targeted framework.

At the same time, electronic tools are being used to monitor market reactions across a range of data.

Turning to gastronomy, Koumis said stronger promotion and a more even geographical spread of tourism activity would allow benefits to reach local communities more effectively.

“The biggest challenge is for Cypriot products to reach the table of every visitor,” he said, adding that investment in local products, wines and gastronomy remains a priority.

“I want to believe that in 2026 we will achieve even more in highlighting local products,” Koumis concluded.