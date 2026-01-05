The Paralimni-Deryneia municipality is turning to one of its natural advantages to strengthen its tourism offer, unveiling a new diving guide aimed at promoting the area’s marine wealth and supporting sustainable growth.

The guide was recently presented to owners of diving centres operating in Protaras and the Kappari area, as part of a coordinated effort to better organise and market local diving tourism.

Designed as a practical promotional tool, the guide maps all recognised diving spots across the municipality, classifying them by level of difficulty through a specially designed layout.

It also includes essential safety guidance, alongside a detailed overview of marine fauna and the distinctive features of each site.

According to the municipality, the guide will be distributed free of charge to both residents and visitors, reinforcing its role not only as a visitor aid but also as an educational resource highlighting the area’s underwater ecosystem.

Paralimni-Deryneia mayor Giorgos Nikolettos welcomed the positive response from professionals in the sector, describing the guide as an important step towards sustainable tourism development and a way to strengthen the municipality’s natural identity.

He also expressed thanks to those who contributed voluntarily to the planning and documentation process, making special reference to Lefteris Souttos and Andreas Siantanis, noting their active role in coordination and technical support, in close cooperation with local diving centres.