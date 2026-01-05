Anorthosis Famagusta fans got into an argument with a stadium steward during their team’s match against Larnaca’s Aek on Sunday, prompting the police to use pepper spray.

Police said that officers intervened in an incident that occurred during half-time, resulting in the use of pepper spray and two officers suffering slight hand injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made over the incident. Investigations are underway to identify those involved via the stadium’s closed-circuit video surveillance system.

The game took place at the Aek arena in Larnaca, with the home team achieving a 4-0 victory against Anorthosis.