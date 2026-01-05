Cypriots eligible to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections in May 24 can from now on apply to be registered on the electoral roll, the interior ministry said on Monday.

The registration period will be open until April 2, with several polling centres set to open abroad in Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras, London, Manchester and Brussels.

Additional polling stations may be set up in other cities if at least thirty voters apply.

Those interested can submit an application to vote abroad electronically via aps.elections.moi.gov.cy or by handing in the relevant documents at the embassies or consulates of the Republic of Cyprus abroad.

In addition, the local offices of the district administrations, citizen service centres, post offices and the interior ministry will accept registrations.

The relevant forms can be obtained at the above locations or via www.elections.gov.cy.