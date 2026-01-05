The week is off to a mild start with overwhelmingly clear skies expected on the island on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach around 17 degrees Celsius inland, up to 19 degrees on the south and east coasts, 20 degrees on the west and north coasts and around 11 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow northeasterly to southeasterly, at up to 4 Beaufort and may increase to strong winds at up to 5 Beaufort on the coast. The sea will be a little rough to rough in the north, east and south.

Increased cloudiness will be observed during the night, while temperatures are expected to drop to around 8 degrees Celsius inland, around 13 degrees on the east coast, around 11 degrees in the remaining coastal areas and to around 4 degrees in the higher mountains, where frost may form locally.

Mild to moderate winds are expected northwest to north- to southeast and in the coastal areas at up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be a little rough to rough in the north and east.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will be overwhelmingly clear with a chance or temporary cloudiness.

On Thursday, it will be cloudy with isolated rain showers expected to strike the western part of the island in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise until Thursday.