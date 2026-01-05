Maximum prices for water sold at select retail points and new product codes for items on the e-kalathi app were covered by the new government decrees, issued by Commerce Minister Michalis Damianos.

Published in the official gazette, the decrees took effect immediately as of Friday, replacing earlier 2025 versions.

The first decree updates the e-Kalathi platform, which tracks household essentials to help consumers compare prices.

It lists codes for 476 everyday grocery items, two fewer than in the March decree, submitted by participating businesses.

The list includes high-demand items such as fresh milk, cheese, yoghurt, eggs, biscuits, cereals, cold cuts, oils, pasta, sauces, rice and flour.

It also covers frozen and canned products, including fish, seafood, pizzas, vegetables, nuts, chocolates and ice cream; beverages such as water, soft drinks, and juices; as well as coffees, stationery, shampoos, detergents, baby products and pet food.

The second decree sets maximum retail prices for bottled water at specific high-tourism or event locations, valid until the end of 2026. The price cap applies to 330ml bottles at 50 cents and 500ml bottles at 60 cents.

It covers airports, ports, sports venues (stadiums, fields, pools), 19 designated beaches, archaeological sites, museums, cinemas, theatres, theme parks, zoos and hospitals.

The decree does not mandate a specific brand; businesses may choose their own, provided they maintain sufficient stock to meet the price cap.