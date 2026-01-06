To call the productions of the world-renowned Gabriadze Theatre from Tbilisi simply puppet theatre would not do it justice. Its performances are filled with emotion, exquisite set design and curated concepts that worldwide audiences can resonate with.

This January and February, the notorious theatre comes to Cyprus for the very first time. It is the same theatre company that conquered Lincoln Centre in New York, the Avignon and Edinburgh Festivals, the theatre that The New York Times called “a Georgian national treasure” and The New Yorker hailed as “puppetry at its highest level.”

“This is not just puppet theatre, it is pure magic,” say organisers. “Marionettes crafted by the hands of the brilliant artist Rezo Gabriadze come to life on stage. His stories make audiences laugh through tears and speak a universal artistic language understood around the world.”

This winter, Cyprus audiences will be able to enjoy two iconic productions. Alfred and Violetta will be presented at Limassol’s Rialto Theatre between January 30 and February 1, while The Autumn of My Springtime will take the stage of Pallas Theatre on February 3 and 4.

The first show is a timeless love story inspired by La Dame aux Camélias and Verdi’s La Traviata, presented in a unique author’s version completed by Gabriadze shortly before his passing. The setting is moved to Tbilisi of the 1990s a completely new artistic interpretation of the classic tale.

The second performance, The Autumn of My Springtime, is a touching story of a small bird with a big heart. A journey through dreams and memories, where masterful puppetry intertwines with Georgian folk songs and dance.

What is important to know about the performances is that seats are more limited than usual. “The secret of marionette theatre lies in the intimacy of the space. To see every movement of the puppet, every detail crafted by hand, a close, chamber setting is essential. A hall of 750 seats would make this magic disappear which is why we deliberately reduced capacity and added extra performances.”

World-renowned marionette and puppet theatre company presents two iconic performances. Alfred and Violetta. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. January 30-February 1. The Autumn of My Springtime. February 3-4. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. Limited seats. www.soldoutticketbox.com, www.rialto.com.cy