A car was destroyed by fire in Ayia Napa on Monday afternoon, with investigations indicating that the blaze was caused by an electrical fault and not maliciously.

According to the police, the fire broke out shortly before 4pm in a vehicle owned by a 40-year-old man, while it was parked in the parking lot of an apartment building in Ayia Napa.

The fire was extinguished by the owner with the assistance of nearby residents, but the vehicle was beyond repair.

Examinations carried out by the police, the fire brigade and the department of electromechanical services ruled out foul play, as it was determined that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the vehicle’s ignition system.