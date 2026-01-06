Cyprus’ assumption of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union from January 1, 2026, is being seen as a positive development for European shipping.

It also carries added significance for Greece and Cyprus as cooperation between two of the EU’s leading maritime states deepens at a time of mounting challenges for the sector.

In the run-up to the Presidency, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis paid a visit to the headquarters of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping in Piraeus, where she met with the chamber’s leadership and senior officials.

The Greek shipping community was represented by chamber president George Alexandratos, vice president Vassilis Logothetis, members of the steering committee and the board of directors, as well as senior executives.

Hadjimanolis was accompanied by officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Athens and the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

Talks focused on key issues shaping international and European shipping, including the green transition, the development of alternative fuels and the policy framework underpinning the sector’s Net Zero ambitions.

Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining a coordinated stance between Cyprus and Greece in European and international fora, while also emphasising the need to support national ship registries, strengthen maritime education and expand employment opportunities for women in shipping.

Maritime transport priorities under the Cyprus Presidency are expected to centre on safeguarding the competitiveness of European shipping, within a regulatory environment that does not undermine its global standing.

Upgrading maritime education also features prominently, alongside efforts to attract younger generations to maritime professions and reinforce the role of women across the sector.

Digitalisation and the development of new skills required for the transition to next-generation shipping were identified as additional important parts of the Presidency’s agenda.

The Hellenic Chamber of Greece welcomed Cyprus’ EU Presidency, expressing its intention to work closely in the months ahead, with the aim of jointly advancing initiatives that support European shipping and strengthen the maritime footprint of both Greece and Cyprus.