Cypriot creators and producers competed on an equal footing with productions from major countries, the deputy ministry of culture said on Monday welcoming 2026, winning awards as well as recognition.

This year is expected to be an extremely productive year for the Cypriot film industry, it added.

That is largely because two premieres are set to take place; the film Hold Onto Me by Myrsini Aristidou at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, and the film Motherwitch by Minos Papas at the 2026 International Film Festival Rotterdam.

The island is also a participant in the Oscar-nominated All That’s Left of You by Cherien Dabis, which is Jordan’s official submission for Best International Feature Film.

The film is a Cyprus-Germany co-production, with participation from the deputy culture ministry through its Minority Co-Production Programme and the Cypriot production company AMP Filmworks.

All That’s Left of You tells the story of a Palestinian family spanning decades against the backdrop of the Israel-Palestine conflict, shedding light on issues of uprooting, collective trauma, memory and survival across three generations.

The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and screened at major international festivals, winning audience and jury awards, while executive producers include Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem. Cyprus is involved through production company AMP Filmworks, and producers Marios Piperides and Janine Teerling.

Meanwhile, the short film The Weaver by Giorgos Tsangaris was recently named as the Best Animation Film at the 16th Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Amman, Jordan.

According to the jury’s rationale, the film illuminates important truths and inspires audiences to reflect on the challenges and aspirations of communities fighting for justice and dignity.

The film was also selected for the official competition of the 45th Festival Anima in Brussels, after previously traveling to Barcelona for the historic Festival de Cine y Derechos Humanos de Barcelona and the 22nd Animateka Festival in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The festival journey also continues for Sirens – which premiered at the 29th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in November 2025. This short film by Argyro Nicolaou also participated in the Shorts Live-Action Competition section of PÖFF Shorts 2025.

Marinos Kartikkis’ film Deviation continues its run after its premiere at the Alexandria Mediterranean Countries Film Festival and screenings at international festivals like the Thessaloniki Film Festival, with another official selection this time at the Dhaka International Film Festival 2026 in Bangladesh.

Deviation was also included on the list of 20 European films shortlisted this year for the Arab Critics’ Awards.