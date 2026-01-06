Epiphany was celebrated with traditional splendour in Cyprus on Monday, with official events held across the island, attended by state and church officials.

This year’s official Epiphany celebrations – which rotate among the coastal cities of the Republic – took place in Paphos, in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides and Archbishop Georgios.

Events began Ayioi Anargyroi church, where the Archbishop presided over the hierarchical Divine Liturgy and performed the blessing of the waters.

Speaking after the sanctification ceremony, the president wished “many years and enlightenment to everyone”, highlighting the importance of Epiphany for both Hellenism and Orthodoxy.

A traditional procession then made its way to Paphos harbour, led by the Archbishop, where the ceremony of the immersion of the Holy Cross was held.

The procession was accompanied by the Cyprus Police philharmonic band, while the National Guard rendered honours both at the church courtyard and at the harbour.

President Nikos Christodoulides, First Lady Philippa Karsera and Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos at Ayioi Anargyroi church

In his address, the archbishop expressed hope that God would enlighten all people, both individually and collectively, in the fulfillment of their duties.

He made particular reference to the president, wishing him divine guidance in his responsibilities so that, as he said, “he may place our problem in its proper dimensions and lead the country towards a better future”.

Dozens of swimmers of all ages dived into the cold waters to retrieve the Holy Cross, while three white doves were released into the sky at the moment of immersion, to symbolise the descent of the Holy Spirit.

Epiphany celebrations were also held in Ayia Napa, where House President Annita Demetriou attended the blessing of the waters at the town’s harbour.

She wished “enlightenment for souls and deliverance for our homeland”, thanking the mayor for the invitation and stressing the importance of state officials being present to celebrate the day with the public.

Archbishop Georgios archbishop expressed hope that God would enlighten all people, both individually and collectively, in the fulfillment of their duties

Asked to comment on an unrelated political matter, Demetriou declined, saying that Epiphany was a day for enlightenment and that other issues would be addressed at a later time.

The Divine Liturgy in Ayia Napa was officiated by Bishop of Constantia and Ammochostos Vasilios, who wished longevity to the Cypriot people and described Epiphany as a renewal of baptism.

He also expressed hope that the ceremony would one day be held again in occupied Famagusta and other occupied areas.

The bishop remarked that “the divine always carries paradoxes” and urged people not to lose sight of the ongoing struggle for the country’s freedom.

More than 30 people, including an eight-year-old boy and a woman, entered the sea in an attempt to retrieve the cross.

The wooden cross was eventually recovered by two swimmers and handed to the bishop, who awarded a golden cross to the finder and silver crosses to all participants.

White doves were also released during the ceremony.

Eight-year-old Panagiotis Denexaneas from Mani said he felt “happiness and calm” after diving into the sea and added that he hoped to do so again next year, wishing freedom and a good year to Cyprus.