The ordeal of two young hikers who lost their way on a trail in the Troodos mountains late on Monday afternoon ended safely, after a coordinated search operation by emergency services.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said on X that the department’s special operations unit EMAK was provided with the hikers’ location shortly after 6.30pm.

Two fire engines from the fire brigade’s station in Moniatis also responded.

The hikers, aged 21 and 23, had been walking along the Atalanti nature trail near the summit of Troodos when they reportedly lost their sense of direction due to darkness and were unable to reach a safe place.

They were found in good health by officers from the Platres police station and were subsequently escorted to a safe location.