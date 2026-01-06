A fire broke out in a vehicle in Engomi on Monday afternoon, prompting the mobilisation of the fire brigade and the police.

The incident involved a Jeep that was parked outside a car dealership in Engomi, which became engulfed in flames.

According to the fire brigade, two fire engines responded to a call received at 6.40pm, after company employees had already attempted to put out the blaze using fire extinguishers.

Police said the fire caused damage to the front part of the vehicle.

According to the police, the Jeep had been parked at the location by its 32-year-old owner who reported that the vehicle had been experiencing mechanical problems.

The fire brigade said a preliminary investigation, carried out in cooperation with the police, found no indications of malicious action and that the fire was likely caused by a mechanical or electrical fault.

The scene remains under guard as Nicosia CID continues investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire.