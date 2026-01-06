Safe Bulkers, Inc., the Limassol-linked dry-bulk shipowner listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has approved quarterly cash dividends on its Series C and Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares.

The board declared a $0.50 per share cash dividend on both the 8 per cent Series C and 8 per cent Series D preferred shares, covering the period from October 30, 2025 to January 29, 2026.

Payment is scheduled for January 30, 2026, with shareholders on record as of January 16, 2026 entitled to receive the dividends.

Dividends on the Series C and D preferred shares are paid quarterly in arrears on January 30, April 30, July 30 and October 30, or on the next business day when the payment date falls on a weekend or public holiday.

The company noted that any future dividend declarations remain subject to the discretion of the board and will depend on factors including earnings, financial condition, liquidity needs, access to debt and equity financing, covenants under existing and future debt facilities, and broader global economic conditions.

Safe Bulkers operates an international dry-bulk fleet transporting commodities such as coal, grain and iron ore along major global shipping routes. Its common shares and preferred shares are listed on the New York stock exchange under the symbols SB, SB.PR.C and SB.PR.D.

The group also flagged that forward-looking statements relating to future performance and strategy are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in dry-bulk demand, competitive conditions and operational risks linked to international shipping.