After concerts in Finland, Estonia and Eastern Europe, the acclaimed symphonic orchestra The Lords of the Sounds arrives in Cyprus for a series of concerts. This January, audiences around Cyprus will have the opportunity to witness an electrifying show where iconic film music and visual effects come together to celebrate the brilliance of Hans Zimmer.

The Music of Hans Zimmer is coming to Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos, offering three nights of music and showmanship. First, Paphos audiences will get to enjoy the incredible energy of The Lords of the Sounds orchestra at Markideio Theatre on January 22, then Limassol fans at Monte Caputo on January 23 and finally, the capital on January 26 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

The concert will combine the best compositions of Hans Zimmer, immersing listeners in unforgettable sensations. Featured in the programme are soundtracks from Dune, Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Sherlock Holmes, Pirates of the Caribbean, Madagasca and more.

In addition to the musicians on stage, vocalists and choirs will bring the music to life along with theatrical productions and bright special effects.

“The performance of The Lords of the Sounds is more than just a concert,” say organisers, “it is a breathtaking musical show, filled with emotion, energy and the magic of cinema music.” And, in the name of the man who changed the world of film music.

“The genius composer, whose soundtracks give goosebumps, started his legendary career with Rain Man, where he created music reflecting the perception of the main character – a man with autism,” organisers explain. “Disney was so impressed by his unique style that they entrusted him with composing the music for The Lion King. This soundtrack brought Zimmer the three most prestigious music awards – an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy. Since then, his masterpieces have been played at the world’s biggest film award ceremonies, making every movie he works on truly unforgettable.”

The end of January, a generally quiet month events-wise as the island recuperates from the holiday season, packs a nice treat for music and film lovers. Expect symphonic beauty, rock-band power and dazzling visual effects.

Music of Hans Zimmer

Concert by The Lords of the Sounds. January 22. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. January 23. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 7.30pm. January 26. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com