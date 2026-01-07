Budget airline Wizz Air has announced the launch of its new year’s sale, offering discounted fares of up to 26 per cent on 5 million seats across its network for a limited time.

The airline confirmed that the promotion applies across the WIZZ network, covering multiple routes operated by the carrier.

The sale marks the airline’s first major commercial campaign of 2026, with discounted seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This year, when it comes to our New Year’s Sale, we’ve gone even bigger,” Senior Strategic Communications Manager Daniela Bergmane said.

“We’re celebrating the start of 2026 by giving our customers access to our most exciting offers of the year, encouraging them to explore more, spend less, and kick off the new year with unforgettable experiences,” she added.

Wizz Air stated that the discounts apply to up to 5 million seats, making it one of the airline’s largest sales campaigns.

Finally, Wizz Air warned that the promotion is available for a limited time only.