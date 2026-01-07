ASBISC Enterprises Plc, the Cyprus-based IT distributor primarily known as Asbis, has announced the publication schedule of its periodic financial reports for the 2026 financial year, informing investors of key reporting dates and regulatory decisions affecting disclosures.

“Dates of publication of periodic reports and information on submitting consolidated periodic reports in the financial year 2026,” the board of directors of ASBISC Enterprises Plc said in a current report numbered 1 of 2026.

The announcement was issued under the legal basis of Article 56 item 1 section 2 of the Act on Public Offering relating to current and periodic information.

The board said the consolidated quarterly report for the fourth quarter of 2025 will be published on February 26, 2026.

The consolidated quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026 will be released on May 7, 2026, according to the company.

The board added that the consolidated quarterly report for the third quarter of 2026 is scheduled for publication on November 5, 2026.

The consolidated semi-annual report covering the first half of 2026 will be published on August 6, 2026, the company said.

The consolidated annual report for the 2025 financial year will be released on March 26, 2026, according to the announcement.

“According to § 79(2) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance from March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by the issuers of securities and on conditions of recognition of information required by the law of a non-member country as equal,” the board said, adding that the company has decided not to publish a consolidated quarterly report for the second quarter of 2026.

“At the same time, according to § 60(3) of the Regulation, the Company informs that it will publish consolidated periodic reports and, as an issuer with a registered office outside the Republic of Poland, will not publish individual periodic reports,” the board added.

ASBISC Enterprises Plc confirmed that its securities are admitted to trading and that the information applies exclusively to consolidated reporting obligations for the 2026 financial year.