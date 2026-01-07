Blue Island Plc has announced that the acquisition of immovable property at Akrotiri in Limassol has been completed, finalising a transaction first disclosed in November 2025.

“Further to our announcement on November 19, 2025 regarding the above subject, we wish to announce that the transfer and registration of the land under the name of Blue Fisheries Ltd has been completed,” the company said.

The land has been registered in the name of Blue Fisheries Ltd, a subsidiary company that is fully owned by Blue Island Plc, according to the announcement.

“More specifically, on November 10, 2025, Blue Fisheries Ltd signed an agreement with Mr. Adamos Marneros for the purchase of land in Akrotiri, Limassol,” the company said.

The land has a total area of 14,411m², the company added.

“The total consideration was €990,000 and VAT was not applicable,” Blue Island Plc said.