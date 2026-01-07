Cyprus and Ukraine marked an important moment in their bilateral relations this week, with an official dinner held in Nicosia on the occasion of the first-ever visit to Cyprus by a Ukrainian minister, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha.

The event was emphasised by Philokypros Rousounides, secretary general of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), through a post on his personal social media platform, where he shared details of the dinner he attended.

In his personal post, Rousounides said the dinner was attended by the Ukrainian foreign minister, Ukraine’s ambassador to Cyprus Serhii Nizhynskyi, the president of the Cyprus-Ukrainian Interstate Association Joseph Hadjihannas, as well as MP Demetris Demetriou.

Referring to the event on his personal platform, Rousounides said “the presence of senior political, diplomatic and economic figures highlighted the importance of further strengthening dialogue and cooperation between Cyprus and Ukraine, both at the diplomatic and economic levels.”

Also in his personal post, he said that “for Keve, the cultivation of substantial international relations and the creation of bridges of cooperation for the Cypriot business community remain a longstanding priority.”

“Internationalisation, institutional consistency and mutual respect”, Rousounides concluded in the same post, “continue to form key pillars for an outward-looking and resilient Cypriot economy.”