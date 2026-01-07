As part of its commitment to developing future talent, Caramondani Group systematically strengthens its connection with technical education, providing technical school students with insight into the industry, and internship opportunities to young professionals at the start of their careers.

Recently, Caramondani Group carried out an educational visit to the Avgorou Technical School, presenting students with the wide range of professional and educational opportunities available through its companies. The Group was represented by Human Resources Manager Valentina Grigoriou, and Caramondani Plastics Commercial Operations Division Manager Chrysovalantis Papantonis, who highlighted both the technical and commercial aspects of the Group’s activities, the different specialisations and skill sets required, and the career development pathways within the Group.

During the presentation, Group CEO Stavros Caramondanis shared examples of colleagues who began their careers in entry-level positions and today hold key roles in Group companies such as OSMO SISTEMI, Caramondani Engineers and Caramondani Desalination Plants. In doing so, he underlined the Group’s longstanding commitment to professional development, continuous training and the creation of stable prospects for its people.

In addition, on December 12, 2025, Caramondani Group welcomed students and teachers from the First Technical School of Nicosia to the construction site of the New Cyprus Museum, one of the most significant national-scale projects currently under way, in which the Group is involved in the implementation. The Group’s engineering team guided the students around the site, offering them firsthand insight into the wide range of professions required to deliver a landmark project of this scale.

Students had the opportunity to learn about potential career paths in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, as well as in technical trades that are critical to the successful completion of projects, such as electricians, plumbers, refrigeration technicians, welders and other specialisations. Through initiatives like these, the Group supports young people in better understanding fieldwork, the demands of technical projects and the career opportunities available within the Group.

Building on the themes discussed during the presentation at the Avgorou Technical School, the visit to the New Cyprus Museum also highlighted the Group’s approach to internships, hands-on learning, and career progression, noting that many such placements have evolved into permanent roles within the Group-

Within this framework, Caramondani Group plans to offer summer internship opportunities to technical school students, primarily within Caramondani Desalination Plants and Caramondani Engineers. These placements will provide practical exposure to modern infrastructure and technologies, participation in demanding projects, and the development of skills with real value for their professional future.

The Group’s commitment to supporting young talent remains ongoing, with additional school visits and collaborations already scheduled for the coming months. Through these initiatives, Caramondani Group continues to strengthen local expertise and create sustainable opportunities for the next generation of professionals in Cyprus.

More information about Caramondani Group is available at www.caramondani.com.