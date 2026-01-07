New initiative aims to sharpen Central Bank policy making

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) announced on Wednesday the launch of the first institutionalised dialogue with representatives of key sectors of the Cypriot economy.

The aim of this new initiative is to strengthen policy-making through structured engagement with the business community.

According to the CBC, the initiative establishes regular dialogues between the Central Bank of Cyprus and representatives of Cyprus’ business community as part of a new formal framework for ongoing consultation.

The central objective of the initiative is to allow closer monitoring of sectoral developments, economic challenges and future prospects through direct information drawn from the stakeholders themselves.

A further aim is to make use of views and policy proposals submitted during these discussions in shaping the policy direction of the Central Bank of Cyprus.

At the same time, the dialogue is intended to improve transparency by informing participating bodies, and society more broadly, about the policies and strategic priorities pursued by the central bank.

The dialogues will be held with representatives of associations and organisations from the main pillars of the Cypriot economy, including industry, financial services, tourism and technology.

The central bank said that “outcomes and key points from the discussions will be published through press releases and on its official website”.

“In the Central Bank of Cyprus, we consider continuous communication with all key economic stakeholders to be of decisive importance,” said CBC governor Christodoulos Patsalides.

“Through these regular meetings and dialogue, we will have the opportunity to be informed in a structured manner about current challenges, to shape more targeted policies, and to strengthen trust and cooperation with market participants,” he added.

“Open communication with economic stakeholders is an integral element of the mission of a central bank, which must interact with interested parties, listen to their concerns and proposals, and strengthen dialogue, with the aim of serving the properly understood interest of both the economy and society,” the governor explained.

The first meeting under the new framework has been scheduled for February 27, 2026.