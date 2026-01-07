Manchester City were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday, as Erling Haaland’s penalty was cancelled out by a second-half strike from the visitors’ Kaoru Mitoma.

City, who have now drawn their last three league games, are second in the table with 43 points, five behind leaders Arsenal who play Liverpool at home on Thursday.

Haaland struck his 150th goal for City from the penalty spot four minutes before the break, after Jeremy Doku was fouled by Diego Gomez and a VAR review confirmed the decision.

Brighton struck back on the hour mark, as Mitoma met a pass from the flank and positioned himself at the edge of the box before guiding a low shot into the far corner, and City’s late pressure failed to force a winner.

Aston Villa’s title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a scoreless draw at Crystal Palace in a high-octane clash that produced plenty of entertainment, but no goals.

Brennan Johnson, a recent arrival from Tottenham Hotspur, set the tone with an energetic display for the home side, but his luck deserted him in the penalty box and he must wait for a first goal in the Palace colours.

The visitors had to replace keeper Emi Martinez at the break and substitute Marco Bizot was given plenty to do, but the best chance fell to Villa defender Victor Lindelof, who sent a bouncing header onto the far post late in the game.

With Arsenal topping the standings on 48 points, Villa are in third place on 43, behind Manchester City on goal difference. Palace are 13th on 28 points.

Ten-man Chelsea suffer defeat at neighbours Fulham

Fulham’s Harry Wilson scored an 81st-minute winner to condemn 10-man Chelsea to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League on Wednesday as new Blues head coach Liam Rosenior watched from the stands.

Wilson scored after Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez had blocked a shot as Fulham piled on the pressure against the tiring visitors.

Chelsea had equalised through Liam Delap in the 72nd after Fulham’s 55th-minute opener – a diving header from Raul Jimenez.

The defeat, after Marc Cucurella was sent off in the 22nd minute for dragging down Wilson when he was running through on goal, meant Chelsea have won only one of their last nine Premier League games with coach Enzo Maresca departing on New Year’s Day.