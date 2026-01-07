Working from home in the public sector will begin on a limited basis this year, with civil servants allowed to work away from the office for up to 20 days in 2026, following a decision by the Cabinet.

The move marks the first phase of a gradual rollout, aimed at ensuring a smooth transition for both employees and citizens.

At the same time, officials do not rule out an expansion of remote working days in the years ahead, depending on how the scheme performs.

In that context, the effectiveness of the new arrangement, employee productivity and its impact on public service delivery will be key factors in determining whether working away from the office is extended beyond the initial threshold.

The legal framework regulating remote working in the public service will formally enter into force on April 2, 2026, after the Council of Ministers set the start date in mid-December.

The relevant cabinet decision has already been published in the Official Gazette of the Republic, as required by law.

The legislation itself was approved by parliament on November 13 but had to be re-passed in early December, after president Nikos Christodoulides referred it back due to an amendment seeking to cap working from home at four days per month.

That amendment was ultimately accepted, clearing the way for the law’s publication and implementation.

Under the law, while the entry-into-force date is fixed, the maximum number of days public servants may work remotely each calendar year is determined by a separate decision by the Cabinet, also published in the Official Gazette, a provision that underpins the cabinet’s decision to limit remote working to 20 days for 2026.

Operational discretion will rest with department heads, who will decide whether staff may work away from the office, based on service needs, as well as how the approved remote working days are distributed throughout the year.

In practical terms, the 20 days approved for 2026 amount to fewer than two days per month.

Implementation from April is intended to allow sufficient time for staff training and for the necessary technical infrastructure to be put in place.

According to the legislation, working away from the office may be applied only where duties are deemed feasible to be performed remotely, based on their nature and the technological means required, as assessed by the relevant head of department.

Employees working under a shift system are excluded from the scheme.

As a rule, remote work is carried out from an employee’s home or place of residence.

However, the law allows a department head to approve another location, provided that the smooth performance of official duties is ensured and that all conditions governing remote working are met.

Participation is voluntary and requires a formal application by the employee, submitted through their immediate superior and approved by management, taking into account service needs.

Working from home will be granted only if the employee is provided with a work-issued laptop and has access to secure internet connectivity and official systems, including office automation and work telephony.

Meanwhile, guidelines on the practical implementation of the measure are expected shortly, with the department of public administration and personnel due to issue a circular outlining procedures and responsibilities for both supervisors and employees.

More broadly, working away from the office forms part of an expanded framework of flexible working arrangements in the public sector, which also includes flexible hours and reduced working time for specific categories of staff.

The aim is to support work–life balance while improving the overall efficiency of public services.

Flexible working hours have already been extended as of the start of the year, with the allowable arrival window widened from one and a half hours to two.

Public servants may now start work between 7.00 am and 9.00 am, with departure times ranging from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

In parallel, further clarification is expected regarding reduced working hours, under which eligible employees may work two hours less per day.

A forthcoming circular will define the beneficiaries of the scheme, the applicable conditions and any impact on earnings.

Reduced working arrangements apply to parents of children up to the age of 15, caregivers living in the same household as individuals with serious health conditions, as well as employees with disabilities or significant health issues, subject to medical certification.

These provisions fall under the law governing parental and care leave, force majeure leave and flexible work arrangements aimed at balancing professional and private life.

It is noted that working from home in the private and semi-public sectors continues to be regulated under separate legislation that has been in force since 2023.