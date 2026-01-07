Registered unemployment in Cyprus fell in December 2025, with official data showing fewer people out of work compared with both the previous month and the same period a year earlier, reflecting easing pressures in key sectors of the economy.

According to a report from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) released on Wednesday, the number of unemployed persons registered at District Labour Offices on the last day of December 2025 reached 11,901 persons.

Based on seasonally adjusted data, which reflect the underlying trend of unemployment, registered unemployment in December 2025 declined to 9,916 persons, compared with 10,013 persons in November 2025.

On an annual basis, registered unemployment fell by 481 persons, representing a decrease of 3.9 per cent compared with December 2024.

Cystat attributed this annual decline mainly to reduced unemployment in construction, accommodation and food service activities, trade, and manufacturing, as well as to a fall in the number of newcomers to the labour market.

The actual number of registered unemployed in Cyprus fluctuated throughout 2025, ranging from a high of 13,147 persons in January to a low of 7,099 persons in October, before rising again towards the end of the year.

Seasonally adjusted figures showed a more stable pattern, with unemployment gradually declining from 10,356 persons in January 2025 to 9,916 persons in December 2025.

In December 2024, the total number of registered unemployed stood at 12,382 persons, with seasonally adjusted unemployment at 10,402 persons, highlighting the year-on-year improvement recorded in 2025.

Looking at unemployment by economic activity, the largest number of registered unemployed in December 2025 was recorded in accommodation and food service activities, with 4,303 persons.

This is down from the 4,439 persons recorded in December 2024 but higher than 3,642 persons in November 2025.

Unemployment in wholesale and retail trade, including motor vehicle repairs, rose to 1,651 persons in December 2025, compared with 1,569 persons in November 2025, but remained below the 1,753 persons recorded a year earlier.

The construction sector continued to show improvement, with registered unemployed declining to 387 persons in December 2025, down from 411 in November 2025 and 533 in December 2024.

In manufacturing, registered unemployment stood at 474 persons in December 2025, slightly higher than 458 in November, but well below 559 in December 2024.

The number of unemployed in transportation and storage reached 671 persons in December 2025, marginally above November’s 611, and broadly in line with 670 persons recorded a year earlier.

Unemployment in information and communication increased to 402 persons in December 2025, compared with 399 in November 2025 and 384 in December 2024.

In financial and insurance activities, registered unemployment declined to 365 persons, down from 370 in November 2025 and 388 in December 2024.

The professional, scientific and technical activities category recorded 787 unemployed persons in December 2025, slightly below 813 in November 2025, but above 694 in December 2024.

Registered unemployment in public administration and defence, including compulsory social security, rose to 739 persons in December 2025, compared with 594 in November 2025 and 726 in December 2024.

In education, the number of registered unemployed stood at 260 persons in December 2025, broadly stable compared with 265 in November 2025 and 258 in December 2024.

Unemployment in human health and social work activities edged down to 283 persons in December 2025, from 285 in November, but remained above 260 persons recorded a year earlier.

The number of unemployed in arts, entertainment and recreation reached 268 persons in December 2025, compared with 263 in November 2025 and 280 in December 2024.

In other service activities, registered unemployment increased to 271 persons, up from 253 in November 2025, but below 300 persons recorded in December 2024.

The number of newcomers to the labour market registered as unemployed declined to 254 persons in December 2025, compared with 256 in November 2025 and 373 in December 2024.

The statistical service explained that registered unemployed include persons aged 15 years and over who apply to District and Local Labour Offices seeking employment, are able and available for work, and are actively looking for a job.

The monthly figures reflect individuals who held an active application for employment on the last day of the month.

The data do not include self-employed persons, those seeking part-time employment, or individuals seeking work only in specific areas or for a specific employer.