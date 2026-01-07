More than 100 Cypriot artists and cultural professionals performed in front of an international audience including international leaders such as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun at the opening ceremony of Cyprus’ EU council presidency in Nicosia on Wednesday.

After the opening speeches delivered by President Nikos Christodoulides, President of the EU Council Antonio Costa and von der Leyen, the programme continued with performances by choirs, actors, dancers, musicians, and visual and digital artists.

At the heart of the programme unfolded “MEMORY-PRESENT-META” an artistic triptych directed by Kostas Silvestros.

Cyprus News Agency: Opening ceremony of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026

Moving across three acts, the work wove together sound, bodies, words, images, and digital traces, reflecting on how history has shaped the island throughout the centuries and highlighting its culture as an integral part of European civilisation.

Further performances included a local women’s choir, a solo performance by a young girl, a visual sequence featuring nine foreign nationals against a grey background, each articulating the word “present,” transitioning into the live orchestral performance.

Even archival footage of the Republic’s first President, Archbishop Makarios, proclaiming the Republic was projected on screen.

The official ceremony in Nicosia was held amid tight security, including snipers positioned since earlier in the day on surrounding buildings.

Following the conclusion of the ceremony, Christodoulides is set to host an official dinner for the heads of the official delegations, at the Leventis Art Gallery in downtown Nicosia.