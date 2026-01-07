A 45-year-old man was charged and released on Wednesday for stealing the Holy Cross during Tuesday’s blessing of the waters at Limassol’s old port.
Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday afternoon following examinations into the incident.
According to authorities, he admitted diving into the sea and taking the cross, while making various claims that are now under investigation.
The wooden cross, which police said holds no particular monetary value, was returned to ecclesiastical authorities.
