The trial of German real estate agent Eva Isabella Kunzel – who faces charges of usurping Greek Cypriot property in the north – continued on Wednesday in Nicosia, with objections being raised concerning the constitutional right to a fair trial.

Prosecution lawyer Anna Mattheou presented arguments to justify calling in additional witnesses, including a police officer who participated in the investigation and handled documents sent to the German authorities.

Defence lawyer Soteris Argyrou said an effort was being made to add witnesses without revealing the essence of their testimony.

He also said the investigators continued to gather evidence for a year after the case was filed and that bringing in more witnesses was an attempt to cover up shortcomings.

The trial will continue on January 14 at 10am, when presiding judge Nicholas Georgiades will announce his decision regarding additional witnesses.

The accused remains in custody.

The woman was arrested after having a conversation aboard a flight with Elam member of the European parliament Geadis Geadi in which prosecutors allege that she admitted to selling Greek Cypriot-owned property in the north.