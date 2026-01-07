Cyprus’ EU presidency aims at an EU that will combine its strategic autonomy with its international extroversion, defending its interests and its people, while at the same time operating as a force of peace, stability and growth, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday, signalling the official assumption of the rotating presidency of the bloc.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Nicosia, Christodoulides said Cyprus was at the crossroads of three continents in a region full of challenges and would continue to act as a reliable bridge between the EU and the broader region, promoting dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding.

“Always as part of the solution and never as part of the problem,” he assured.

Christodoulides said this was the Europe he would be striving for over the next six months, for the bloc of 27 member states and 450 million people.

The more united and extrovert the EU is, the more safety and stability it will be able to offer its people, he added.

The heads of state, government and European institutions were welcomed at the Thoc theatre in Nicosia by Christodoulides, and the First Lady, Philippa Karsera, for the opening ceremony of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa

The secretary-general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and his wife Laila Salah Eldin arrived first. Subsequently, Christodoulides welcomed the president of Lebanon, Joseph Khalil Aoun, and his wife, Nehmat Aoun, and then Iraqi president, Abdul Latif Rashid, and his wife, Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed.

Christodoulides also welcomed the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Albudaiwi, the Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The last ones to be welcomed were the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

The event began at 6:30pm with the playing of the national anthems of Cyprus and the European Union.

The event will be welcomed in English by the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Marilena Rauna.

Afterwards, the President Nikos Christodoulides will deliver a greeting in Greek.

The event was also addressed by Zelensky, Costa and von der Leyen.

The multi-layered artistic performance titled “MEMORY-PRESENT-META” folowed, directed by Kostas Silvestros. The performance, which develops in three acts, combines music, dance, theater, image, poetry and digital technologies, as it narrates the history of Cyprus throughout the centuries, highlighting its culture as an integral part of European civilisation.

Over 100 Cypriot artists and cultural professionals will contribute to the implementation of the multidimensional project: choirs, actors, dancers, musicians, visual and digital artists, as well as a large team of technicians.

Tight security outside the Thoc building

The official ceremony in Nicosia was held amid tight security, including snipers positioned since earlier in the day on surrounding buildings.

Following the conclusion of the ceremony, Christodoulides will host an official dinner for the heads of the official delegations, at the Leventis Gallery.