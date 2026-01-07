A patient was airlifted from a merchant vessel on Wednesday by the rescue coordination centre in Larnaca.

The operation was launched at 11.45am when the vessel was sailing around 90 nautical miles south of Limassol.

A helicopter from the 460th medical squadron of the national guard was deployed to carry out the evacuation.

A specialised nurse from the airlift team of the ambulance service was on board the helicopter to provide medical care during the transfer.

The patient was safely transported to Paphos general hospital, where they were delivered for further treatment.