Police reminded motorists on Wednesday that extensive road closures and parking restrictions will be in force in central Nicosia in the afternoon for the opening ceremony of Cyprus’ presidency of the EU council.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm at the THOC complex on Grigoris Afxentiou street.

From 2.30pm, roads around the theatre will be closed and access will be fully controlled.

Police spokesman Vyronas Vyronos said it was a “historic moment for the country” and as such called on the public to cooperate.

Parking will be prohibited on Demosthenes Severis, Grigoris Afxentiou, Michael Karaoli, Lord Vyronos, Kosti Palama, Omirou, Anastasiou Leventis, Evagoras, Diagorou and Vasileos Pavlou streets.

In addition, the municipality of Nicosia will not allow parking by private vehicles throughout the day in the two underground car parks at the old GSP stadium.

Drivers are urged to comply with traffic regulations and follow the instructions of police officers on duty to avoid disruption and ensure public safety.

Police also reiterated that by decree of the transport ministry, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles is strictly prohibited in the vicinity of the THOC complex and the nearby conference centre.

The ban will remain in force for the entire six month duration of Cyprus’ presidency.

High profile figures from European and regional politics are expected to attend the opening ceremony, which the government has described as emblematic of Cyprus’ role as holder of the rotating EU presidency.