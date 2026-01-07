Employers and payroll executives are being invited to a pair of webinars aimed at clarifying how Cyprus’ recent tax reform will affect the taxation of individuals from 2026 onwards.

Organised jointly by the office of the Tax Commissioner and the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev), the sessions will walk participants through the main changes concerning natural persons, with particular emphasis on how tax deductions should be declared for the 2026 tax year, including the revised Form T.F. 59.

The initiative is targeted mainly at company staff responsible for payroll administration, with organisers allowing multiple participants from the same employer.

Questions will be taken during the sessions, though participants have been asked to keep them strictly within the scope of the presentation.

To ensure wider access, the same webinar will be delivered twice via Zoom.

The first session is scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026, followed by a second on Friday, January 16, both running from 9.00 am to 11.00 am.

Registration is required through an online form, while access to each session will be provided through separate Zoom links depending on the chosen date.

Oev said further briefings are expected to follow later in the year, covering the remaining aspects of the tax reform that relate to business activity.