Nicosia For Art, in collaboration with National Theatre Live, presents the film adaptation of the theatrical production The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde on Thursday, January 8. To be screened at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Max Webster’s film received rave reviews abroad and is finally coming to Cyprus’ screens – for one night only.

The film presents one of Wilde’s most famous comedies live in cinemas, in a joyful, contemporary and original interpretation. The production is full of humour, wit, and romance, guided by the acclaimed director Webster.

The story follows Jack, a responsible guardian when in the countryside, but in the city, he lives under a false identity. His friend, Algy, behaves in a similar way. Attempting to impress two young ladies, the two men become entangled in a web of lies that they must carefully navigate. The play premiered at St. James’ Theatre in London on February 14, 1895.

“A flawless piece of comic theatre”, the Broadway World described the film, while The Times named it “a bold and explosive Wilde reboot.”

The Importance of Being Earnest

Film adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s play. Directed by Max Webster. January 8. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, nicosia. 8.30pm. €7. https://www.more.com/cy-el/tickets/theater/i-simasia-na-eisai-sobaros-tou-oskar-oyailnt/