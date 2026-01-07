The Beauty Line Art Foundation (BAF) presents the group exhibition “The promise that remains”, which is opening in the heart of Nicosia as the culmination of a two-month residency programme implemented in the Foundation’s studios.

The exhibition emerged from the open call “You promised me love” and turns its gaze not to the promise itself, but to what remains when it fractures or falls silent: the trace, the shadow and the fragile architecture that continues to exist, even after the collapse of certainty.

Selected by a five-member committee, four women artists, Anna Psalti, Eirini Kattou, Marina Ieridi and Savina Ioannou, worked for two months within the framework of BAF’s residency programme under the guidance of four mentors. The exhibition’s works were created entirely during this process of research and production.

Selection committee and programme mentors:

Maria Loizidou

Maria Stathi

Suzanna Petri

Elpida Frangeskidou

Andreas Stylianou

Giorgos Antoniou

Through a variety of media and materials, the works approach the promise as an unstable field between presence and absence, as a relationship that transforms, persists and dissolves, allowing for the emergence of new meanings. Language fragments, space shifts, images return as delayed memories, composing a landscape in which proximity and distance coexist.

The exhibition does not seek a single narrative, but instead proposes an experience of remaining and listening: a continuous oscillation between before and after, where the unsaid operates not as a lack, but as an active condition.

“The promise that remains” invites the viewer to move within this tension — within something unfulfilled, something that persists, something that continues to leave its mark.

Exhibition information

Opening: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 6.30pm

Exhibition duration: January 14 – March 14, 2026

January 14 – March 14, 2026 Venue: BAF, Archbishop Makarios III Avenue 10–16, Mitsis Building 2, Nicosia

About BAF

The Beauty Line Art Foundation (BAF) was established in 2024 in Nicosia with the aim of strengthening the role of art in contemporary society. Through mentoring programmes, educational workshops, exhibitions, lectures and open calls, BAF supports contemporary artistic creation and the processes of research and production. A strategic objective of the Foundation is the creation of a permanent collection of contemporary Cypriot art. BAF is based at Archbishop Makarios III Avenue 10–16, Mitsis Building 2, Nicosia.