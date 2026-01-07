Celebrating its new location in downtown Nicosia (Phaneromenis Street), Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club has a packed month this January. Starting this Thursday, the Marios Toumbas Trio will perform live at the jazz bar every Thursday evening.

Pianist Marios Toumbas is set to return weekly to Sarah’s Jazz Club with long-time friends, collaborators and Berklee co-graduates Irenaeos Koullouras on double bass and Ioannis Vafeas on drums. Their live sets will feature jazz standards and original music, at times joined by special guests.

On Friday, the Time Ride band will bring rock blues and southern blues classics to the stage. George Charalambous, Stavros Kouvelis, Constantinos Hadjigeorgiou and Andreas Tapa will perform a line-up of songs from the golden age of rock music from the 60s to the 80s and the very best of the blues. From Elvis Presley to Aerosmith, their set will have it all.

As the weekend arrives, the jazz bar will pay tribute to some of the most iconic jazz singers of the 20th century. The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band (featuring Alice Ayvazian on voice, Dimitris Miaris on piano, Spyros Socratous on bass and Giorgos Kylilis on drums) is set to perform this Saturday night honouring Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and other legendary women artists.

Marios Toumbas Trio

Live jazz by Marios Toumbas, Irenaeos Koullouras and Ioannis Vafeas. Every Thursday. Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club, Nicosia. Doors open: 7pm, live music: 9.30pm. Pre-sale tickets on More.com €13. At the door: €15. Tel: 95-147711

Time Ride

Rock-blues, Southern blues classics and more live. January 9. Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club, Nicosia. Doors open: 7pm, live music: 9.30pm. Pre-sale tickets on More.com €13. At the door: €15. Tel: 95-147711

The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band

Tribute to iconic jazz singers of the 20th century. January 10. Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club, Nicosia. Doors open: 7pm, live music: 9.30pm. Pre-sale tickets on More.com €13. At the door: €15. Tel: 95-147711