Quanloop EST1 Racing has signed Cypriot driver Tio Ellinas to a full triple Porsche programme for the 2026 season, marking Cyprus’ return to representation across multiple Porsche championships.

Ellinas will contest the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe, Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux and Porsche Carrera Cup France, racing in the ‘Pro’ category in all three series.

He will line up alongside Alexander Reimann across the championships, with the team operating from its Barcelona base.

The 2026 campaign is designed as a stepping stone towards a planned move into the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Deutschland and the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in 2027.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into a full programme in 2026,” Ellinas said.

“Racing across three championships with Quanloop EST1 Racing is a serious workload, but it’s exactly what I want at this stage. I also appreciate the trust from the team and team partner Valentin Ivanov, and I’m proud to represent Cyprus internationally again.”

Ellinas brings significant Porsche pedigree to the programme.

He won the Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain ‘Pro’ title in 2018 and finished sixth overall in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in 2019, securing two podium finishes.

Earlier in his career, he competed in GP2 and GP3 and took part in the FIA Formula 1 Young Driver Test at Silverstone in 2013.

Team principal Raimo Kulli remarked that the signing aligned with the team’s competitive ambitions for 2026.

“Tio brings proven results in Porsche racing and a strong background from the single-seater ladder,” he said.

“The plan for 2026 is clear, two cars, two Pro drivers, and to fight for wins and teams’ honours across all three series.”

Preparation for the season is already underway, as Ellinas and Reimann completed an initial test in Barcelona in December 2025, with further work taking place over the winter.

“The first test in Barcelona in December showed we work well together straight away,” Reimann commended.

“We’re pushing in the same direction, and the preparation has already started. We also spent time in Cyprus working on fundamentals, including karting, before the main testing programme begins.”

Quanloop EST1 Racing’s 2026 programme will include extensive testing from its Barcelona operation as the team targets results across all three championships.