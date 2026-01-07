Wednesday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy across most of the island, with temperatures continuing to rise.

The mercury will reach a high of 20 degrees Celsius inland, 21 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, partial cloud will remain, with temperatures set to drop to nine degrees Celsius inland and 12 degrees Celsius on the coasts, while the temperature in the mountains will remain stable at eight degrees Celsius.

Rain will be possible in parts on Thursday, with storms also possible on Thursday evening in the west of the island, while snow may fall in the Troodos mountains overnight on Thursday and on Friday.

Elsewhere on Friday, rain and storms are expected, while strong winds are also forecast, with more of the same expected on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain stable on Thursday before dropping on Friday and rising again on Saturday.